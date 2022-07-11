Former Sunday Mail editor Edmund Kudzayi has trashed Citizens Coalition for Change CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere’s US$1000 lawsuit and called her a adulteress.

“Today I received summons from adulteress, CCC spokesperson,

@advocatemahere

claiming US$100k in alleged defamation damages.

“She won’t get a cent,” says.

He adds the available evidence he has against Mahere is impeccable, unimpeachable and thus compelling.

“Mahere, it’s outrageous that you continue to abuse a private address which is not mine despite having been warned against it.

“See you in court Spox,” says Kudzayi.

