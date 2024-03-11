Categories: Zim Latest

Avoid demonic styles in bed, married couples urged

A former Zambian minister has urged married couples not to endulge in what she calls sinful, demonic styles when having quality time in bed.

She says it is disheartening for Zambia, a declared Christian nation to have citizens who import demonic acts when having s3x.

Former Religious Affairs Minister Godfridah Sumaili says with the advent of social media, a number of people have dared themselves to perform certain sex styles in bed, copying what they saw others do.

“Well, in fact let me not say sex styles in bed because not all sex happens in bed, isn’t it?

“But here’s the question that begs an answer; is using different sex styles in a marriage, sexual relationship ungodly?

“The Bible gives us guidelines of how a marriage is supposed to be, the way our relationships are supposed to be,” she told News Diggers in an interview.

11th March 2024

