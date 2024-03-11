13 Zimbabweans killed, 26 others injured in Cape Town bus, truck collision

South Africa – At least 13 Zimbabweans died while 26 others were hospitalised with serious injuries when their bus travelling from Harare to Cape Town, South Africa was involved in a collision with a haulage truck over a hundred kilometres from the port city on Saturday evening.

The bus belonging to Simplex Bus Company was travelling on the N1 Highway near Hex River Pass in Western Cape.

There are fears that the death toll will rise as some of the 26 were seriously injured.

South African media reports say the crash occurred some 130km before Cape Town.

The driver died on the spot after he reportedly tried to jump out of the bus.

An online news organisation, SA Trucker, last night said: “Emergency services swiftly responded to the scene, where survivors were rushed to Worcester Hospital for urgent medical attention.

“The extent of their injuries varied, with some in critical condition, fighting for their lives. The cause of the accident is not known at the moment, however, authorities have since launched investigations into the tragic crash.”

Zimbabwe’s consul general in Cape Town, Esther Mudambo, said more details of the accident would be availed in due course.

The injured have since been ferried to Noodsentrum Hospital in the Western Cape.

Text-image: Zimlive