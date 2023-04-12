Where are we going seNYIKA? Seems like we are still parked at the same spot where Bob left us …. educate me again “ what was the coup d’etat about?” #PitikotiMafia

According to reports, First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa chartered a private plane to Belarus last week with her twin sons, Collins and Sean. It was reported that Mnangagwa and her entourage hired a Gulfstream G550, which has an average hourly rental rate of around US$10,900. The one-way trip from Harare to Minsk, the capital of Belarus, takes about 10 hours, costing a total of US$109,000.

Media reports from Belarus revealed that Mnangagwa had a meeting with President Aleksandr Lukashenko to discuss government business. However, it is unclear under what arrangement Auxillia is conducting business on behalf of the State, as first ladies in Zimbabwe do not hold official government positions.

Pictures of the First Lady and her sons, along with controversial businessman Aleksander Zingman, meeting Belarusian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergei Aleinik, were posted on the Information Ministry’s social media pages. Zingman was appointed as an honorary consul for Zimbabwe by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in 2019.

When asked about the nature of the First Lady’s visit to Belarus, presidential spokesperson George Charamba declined to comment, and Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Livit Mugejo referred all questions to the First Lady’s office.

After her meeting with Lukashenko, Mnangagwa addressed the media in Minsk, stating that there were no topics off-limits during the meeting and that they discussed everything. She praised Lukashenko’s care for his country and people, stating that he was not only a father but also a mother to his country. Notably, Mnangagwa did not travel with journalists from the State media during her trip.

