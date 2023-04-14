Zim First Lady Recorded Talking on Phone With Uebert Angel in Leaked Al Jazeera Gold Mafia Documentary

Zimbabwean First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa is implicated in Al Jazeera’s gold smuggling and money laundering saga, after being caught talking to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s envoy Uebert Angel plotting to smuggle U$$1.2 billion in a plane to clean the dirty cash for payment.

Al Jazeera’s Gold Mafia Episode 4 will drop today at 2pm local time as the corruption film reaches its climax, featuring Auxillia Mnangagwa in a revealing investigation pivoting around her husband President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Apparently, Angel Mnangagwa’s envoy and ambassador-at-large Uebert Angel, a self-styled prophet exposed in Al Jazeera’s gold smuggling, money laundering and corruption revelations, has delayed his response on the scandal until after ‘Gold Mafia’ episode 4 is flighted.

Through his lawyer Professor Lovemore Madhuku, Angel had been scheduled to make a press statement at 2 pm (CAT) but this has now been delayed until after the fourth and last episode of Al Jazeera’s ‘Gold Mafia’ documentary has been aired.

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera’s gold smuggling investigation Gold Mafia is expected to reach a climax with the dropping
Episode 4.

The much anticipated episode promises to be more dramatic and revealing.

Meanwhile, from there its denouement and reviews will follow to rate the news film which shocked the public in Zimbabwe

Zwnews