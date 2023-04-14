Zim First Lady Recorded Talking on Phone With Uebert Angel in Leaked Al Jazeera Gold Mafia Documentary

Zimbabwean First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa is implicated in Al Jazeera’s gold smuggling and money laundering saga, after being caught talking to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s envoy Uebert Angel plotting to smuggle U$$1.2 billion in a plane to clean the dirty cash for payment.

Al Jazeera’s Gold Mafia Episode 4 will drop today at 2pm local time as the corruption film reaches its climax, featuring Auxillia Mnangagwa in a revealing investigation pivoting around her husband President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Apparently, Angel Mnangagwa’s envoy and ambassador-at-large Uebert Angel, a self-styled prophet exposed in Al Jazeera’s gold smuggling, money laundering and corruption revelations, has delayed his response on the scandal until after ‘Gold Mafia’ episode 4 is flighted.

OMG!😱 it’s damning, it’s disgusting & utterly disgraceful. Behold the shocking level of corruption, oppression & injustice in Zimbabwe. Next week is our 43rd Independence Day, our annual reminder that we will never recover under Zanu-PF party, NEVER! 💔😭 pic.twitter.com/y9tcbnwlvQ — Evan Mawarire (@PastorEvanLive) April 13, 2023

Through his lawyer Professor Lovemore Madhuku, Angel had been scheduled to make a press statement at 2 pm (CAT) but this has now been delayed until after the fourth and last episode of Al Jazeera’s ‘Gold Mafia’ documentary has been aired.

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera’s gold smuggling investigation Gold Mafia is expected to reach a climax with the dropping

Episode 4.

The much anticipated episode promises to be more dramatic and revealing.

Meanwhile, from there its denouement and reviews will follow to rate the news film which shocked the public in Zimbabwe

Discredited Ambassador at Large, Angel has been shown in an explosive clip from @AJEnglish’s film calling Zimbabwe’s First Lady proposing to move money using either the President’s plane or a private charter. In the clip, the First Lady asks him to speak to the President. pic.twitter.com/I83sGLIr3k — Hopewell Chin’ono (@daddyhope) April 13, 2023

Zwnews