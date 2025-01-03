The authorities have with immediate effect, banned all activities at Lake Chivero park, until pollution levels are brought under control, affecting around 20 000 families who rely on the lake for their livelihoods.

Some of the activities banned include fishing, boat rafting among other recreational expeditions.

An ecological disaster is brewing at Lake Chivero raising alarm among environmentalists and health experts.

Recently, wildlife deaths were reported as water pollution pose significant health risks to local communities, including Harare.

Lake Chivero, a vital water source supplying to the Greater Harare, thus the capital and its satellite towns, however it has become a hub of pollution and contamination.

Sewage, agricultural runoff, and industrial waste have severely contaminated the lake, posing a danger to the ecosystem.

For communities that rely on the Lake for water, waterborne diseases, such as cholera and typhoid, are potential risks.

The park is about 61km2 in size and is covered by high veld vegetation dominated by Brachystegia and miombo woodland with intermittent views of the lake. About 400 species call Lake Chivero home and in 2013 the park was declared a RAMSAR wetland site.

The country is set to host the RAMSAR Convention Cop15 in July 2025, this will look at issues to do with the protection of fresh water sources, biodiversity and sustainable use of wetlands.

Zwnews