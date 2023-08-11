The African Union (AU) says it fully supports a resolution by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to launch military attack on Niger in response to a coup.

In a Communiqué, the Chairperson of the AU Moussa Faki Mahamati said the Commission is in support of the 10 August 2023 ECOWAS decisions regarding Niger.

Apparently, ECOWAS resolved for military intervention and its reserve army has reportedly been deployed in Niger.

However, former cabinet minister Walter Mzembi says all peaceful and diplomatic means should be exhausted first.

“All means peaceful & diplomatic should be exhausted first by ECOWAS the African Union, no african blood is worth shedding in proxy wars, this conflict has the potential to ignite an African Continental War predicated by double standards by the AU,” he says.

Zwnews