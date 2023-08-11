File image

The Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) Secretary General Joseph Nyamayaro has implored Zimbabweans to vote for a government that is committed to address the Gukurahundi killings.

He says there should be political will by the government to bring closure to the killings by instigating real reconciliation, compensating the victims’ families as well as making sure that perpetrators are brought to book.

“Despite the passage of time, the wounds of Gukurahundi are still fresh among our people and as such a true reconciliation is important.

“The perpetrators must be arrested and the victims compensated. On the 23 go and vote for a government will start the process of true reconciliation,” he says.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reportedly refused to apologise for the Gukurahundi atrocities despite him playing a major role in the killings as responsible minister at the time.

Mnangagwa’s predecessor, Robert Mugabe set up the Dumbutshena Commission and Chihambakwe Committee which carried out investigations into the Gukurahundi massacres.

The reports on the outcome were never made public with Government arguing that the publication of the report could spark violence over past wrongs.

Apparently, barred independent presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere has promised to bring closure to the matter once and for all.

Kasukuwere, says if elected as Zimbabwe’s president, he will hold a national healing and reconciliation summit to bring closure to the Gukurahundi genocide and also avail a US one billion-dollar compensation fund so that Matabeleland can catch up with the rest of the country.

Gukurahundi refers to a ‘genocide’ of the Ndebele by Robert Mugabe’s Fifth Brigade soon after Zimbabwe gained independence.

Beginning in January 1983, Mugabe waged a campaign of terror against the people in Matabeleland in the western part of the country.

The Gukurahundi massacres are one of the darkest times in the country’s history since its independence between 20,000 and 80,000 civilians were killed by the Fifth Brigade.

Zwnews