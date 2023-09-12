0 0

A SEX worker sliced off the private parts of a man in Marondera on Thursday, using a broken mirror, and calmly placed them into her pockets.

The 43-year-old Marondera man is now battling for life at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

Thomas Tasarirenhamo aka Tmula Tendai Mandaza, hooked up with Mercy Nhira (24) at Two-Boy Business Centre at around 10pm on Wednesday.

Thomas was said to have started communicating with another lover, soon after having intercourse with Mercy, which angered her.

Mercy allegedly caressed Thomas, pretending as if everything was well, before taking a broken mirror and slicing off his private parts.

She then put Thomas’ sliced private parts into her pocket.

Mercy was arrested and has since appeared at the Marondera Magistrates’ Court where she was remanded in custody pending a medical report showing the gravity of Thomas’ injury.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Simon Chazovachii, confirmed the case saying Mercy is facing an attempted murder charge.

“The suspect is accused of cutting the private parts of her boyfriend using a broken mirror.

“She was reported to have been angered by the victim’s communication with another lover while she was with him in bed,” said Insp Chazovachii.

The gory images from the savage attack have sent social media into meltdown.