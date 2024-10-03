The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has joined other educators celebrate World Teachers Day, vowing to continuously fight for fair wages, debt relief, and respect for all teachers in Zimbabwe.

In its message, ARTUZ said their members deserve better, stronger support, improved working conditions, and a future free from financial burdens.

The 2024 World Teachers Day theme, “Valuing Teachers Voices: Towards a new Social Contract for Education.”

The foundation of building a new social contract for education is anchored on the national constitution. Statutory Instrument 65 provides for labour rights including right to a fair wage, right to organize, right to strike and right to collective bargaining among others.

ARTUZ says the voice of the teacher can only be heard if these basic rights are respected. “We can go on to effectively contribute to the character of the pedagogy and curriculum when our labor rights are upheld. Let’s fix the basics and create a new social contract for education.”