Independence war veteran and former Makokoba MP Rtd Colonel Tshinga Judge Dube died on Thursday evening aged 83.

The outspoken Zanu PF politburo member, who was the deputy minister of defence from 2015 to 2017, suffered kidney failure more than a week after he was hospitalised at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo, according to his son, Vusa.

“He passed on at 7.34PM following kidney failure. Of course, he has been unwell for the past 10 years, but his death came as shock to us as a family,” Dube said.

Known for his forthright views on political and economic developments in the country, Dube fought in the 1970s liberation war and joined the Zimbabwe National Army after independence in 1980.

He retired with the rank of colonel and became CEO of the state-owned arms manufacturer and procuring entity for the armed forces, the Zimbabwe Defence Industries, for 22 years.

He sat on several parastatal boards and was a board member of the National Railways of Zimbabwe at the time of his death.

