The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating a case of murder which occurred along Antony Road in Hopely, Harare on 1/10/24 in which Pardon Muvengwa (40) died.

An unknown suspect stabbed the victim once on the chest with an unknown object after the victim tried to refrain the suspect from assaulting his friend.

The victim succumbed to injuries sustained.

In another case, police in Chitungwiza are investigating a case of murder which occurred at an Open Space in Zengeza 3, Chitungwiza on 01/10/24 in which Promise Muzire (27) died.