Two years after he was arrested and charged for allegedly plotting to unseat President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government, Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) leader Obert Masaraure is still appearing in court on remand.

He is answering to charges of subverting constitutional government as defined in Section 22 of Criminal Law (Codification & Reform) Act.

Prosecutors claim that Masaraure was part of pro-democracy campaigners who in January 2019 plotted to overthrow President Mnangagwa’s administration from power.

He returns to court on 15 April where a ruling on his application for refusal of further remand will be handed down. In the application filed by Jeremiah Bamu and Paida Saurombe of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

Masaraure argued that he had been on remand for too long and hence should be set free.

-Zwnews