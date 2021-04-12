Nyasha Mugwagwa, a Zimbabwean man who has been missing since 24 March after the northern Mozambican coastal town of Palma was attacked by Islamist insurgents, has been confirmed dead.

He was 38.

According to The NewsHawks, his family issued a statement confirming that Mugwagwa died on 28 March.

Mugwagwa was a catering manager for Remote Site Solutions, one of the companies contracted to the multibillion-dollar gas projects being built by French energy giant Total and other firms.

He is survived by his wife and their one-year-old daughter.

He was one of the two Zimbabweans who were reportedly missing in Mozambique’s troubled Cabo Delgado region where Islamic State linked insurgents recently ran amok in the town of Palma leaving dozens dead and many more maimed.

Media reports and witnesses said bodies, some of them beheaded, were seen lying on the streets and beaches of Palma. At the time of the attack, phone lines to Palma were cut, making it hard to obtain information.

According to the United Nations, over 10 000 people fled the coastal town of Palma when the insurgents invaded last month in one of the deadliest attacks by the terrorists since 2017.

The killing of civilians has received global condemnation with President Emmerson Mnangagwa recently joining five other regional leaders in a double Troika meant to tackle the crisis in the Mozambique capital Maputo.

Meanwhile, the SADC troika resolved to send a technical deployment to help crash the terrorists.

