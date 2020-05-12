More trouble is brewing for the Registrar General Clemence Masango as he now stands accused of unlawfully releasing the passport of Frank Buyanga’s son.

Masango’s fresh charges are that he released five-year-old Daniel Sidiqi’s passport to his father, Frank Buyanga, before he (Buyanga) left the country.

This new narrative came to light after police commissioner-general Godwin Matanga opposed the businessman’s stay of execution application to Justice Jacob Manzunzu’s April 16 ruling.

Matanga said the African Metallon Group founder was a fugitive from justice and authorities have enlisted him to Interpol to apprehend him.

Meanwhile, Masango was arrested for criminal abuse of office and flouting tender procedures in purchase of five service vehicles.

Masango has been under forensic audit instituted by Government to look into allegations that he could have procured vehicles for the Central Registry’s office without following laid down procedures.