Four police officers Bigboy Mujende (32), Natasha Mupingo (30), Sgt Manager William (44) and Brian Mzilikazi were recently arrested for resisting arrest, bribery and impersonation and reacted angrily upon being ordered to identify themselves.

Meanwhile, sources close to the incident told a local publication that when the four police officers were taken to Mazowe police station it did not go well with them and they reacted by assaults.

This is after the officers at the roadblock doubted their identity cards as police officers.

Apparently, upon arrival at the police station for verification, it was cleared that three were police officers serving at Home Crime Prevention Unit except for Mujenda who is no longer serving.

The four were arrested along Harare – Mukumbura road after they were harassing cops at a roadblock.

They are set to appear at Bindura magistrates courts. -Byo24