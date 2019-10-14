Army, Police raid MDC HQ after “discovery” of riot helmets

The opposition MDC led by advocate Nelson Chamisa has reported that the Zimbabwe Republic Police have put the party’s Head Quarters under siege. The siege comes after exiled former Mugabe Minister, Prof Jonathan Moyo, warned yesterday that security forces dressed as ordnary police were preparing to brutalise civilians today, Monday 14 October. This follows the discovery of some dirty, old and broken riot police helmets near the opposition offices.

Said Jonathan Moyo:

Word from the deep-state is that a massive crackdown by police with embedded army units is set for Harare tomorrow. The pretext is to preempt “anticipated protests”; the objective is to show force to instil fear, given rising tensions. Take care vanhu vamwari in Harare tomorrow!

Word from the deep-state is that a massive crackdown by police with embedded army units is set for Harare tomorrow. The pretext is to preempt “anticipated protests”; the objective is to show force to instil fear, given rising tensions. Take care vanhu vamwari in Harare tomorrow!

Police siege MDC HQ in a desperate bid to taint the people’s movement

Armed police have laid siege at the MDC headquarters starting early this morning in what is clearly a choreographed attempt to clamp-down on the peaceful people’s movement.

First was a story in the Zanu PF-controlled media in which the police said they had discovered anti-riot and municipal helmets at Robinson House in Harare which they are surprisingly trying to link to the party headquarters.

Subscribe to Pindula Newsletter here

For the record, the MDC is a peaceful and non-violent political movement with a Constitution that clearly stipulates the peaceful manner in which the party will always prosecute its democratic struggle.

A few months ago, the police purported to have discovered catapults and stones again near the MDC headquarters. Today’s attempt is the second attempt in the past few months to link the people’s peaceful movement with a primitive, barbaric and Stone Age political script that involves stones, bricks and catapults.

The illegitimate regime is getting desperate and all these are frantic attempts to ban and proscribe legitimate political activity; just as they have done with peaceful demonstrations. For the record, we are a peaceful, law-abiding political party that poses no danger to human life. Available evidence points to the fact that in the past 12 months, it is the Mnangagwa regime that has killed people, both in August 2018 and in January 2019 and the perpetrators have not been brought to book.

It is this regime that poses a threat to the safety of citizens and any attempt to implicate the MDC will not wash. Zimbabweans know that it is Zanu PF that is violent and it is Zanu PF that has a blood-soaked history.

Instead of clamping down on prices, a deteriorating economy, unemployment and power and fuel shortages, the ED regime has thought it prudent to clamp down on a legitimate political party going about its business.

[email protected]: Celebrating courage, growth and the people’s victories.

Luke Tamborinyoka

Deputy National Spokesperson