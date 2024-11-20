Crime Watch Zimbabwe (CWZ), has released details into the public domain of the taxi driver who was recently found dead in a pool of blood at Corner Nelson Mandela and Simon Muzenda Street (Fourth) in Harare.

Details just released by CWZ also identifies the victim:

“This is the young man who was brutally murdered on the streets of Harare while earning an honest living as an InDrive operator.

“It is believed that he unknowingly picked up criminals who ended his life.

“Artwell Nyamayaro who was only 24 years old was found dead with stab wounds on the right leg at corner Simon Vengesai Muzenda Street and Nelson Mandela Street on 19/11/24 at around 0645 hours.

“Police recovered a Mazda Demio vehicle, registration number AFS 3528, at the scene.

“The driver’s seat was bIood stained and the vehicle had two punctured tyres.

“Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.”