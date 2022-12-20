Police in Beitbridge are investigating a case where four armed robbers attacked a family in the Mahuhushe area of Lutumba and stole, at gunpoint, an assortment of goods and money worth over R13 000 on Monday evening before crossing into South Africa.

The four unknown assailants are still unknown and the incident comes barely a few months after a woman in the same area was tortured to death by unknown armed robbers who went away with R13 000 cash.

The police officer commanding Beitbridge district, chief superintendent Tichaona Nyongo said anyone with information should contact the nearest police station.

He said on the fateful day, at around midnight, the four complainants were having a party, playing music and drinking alcoholic beverages at Misheck Chauke’s homestead.

“During the process, two of the complainants, went to check the fuel level in the generator they were using to power the homestead,” said Chief Supt Nyongo.

“Suddenly the four suspects appeared at the gate armed with a pellet gun and fired two shots in the air ordering everybody to lie down.

For fear for their lives, the victims complied and one of the suspects guarded those who were lying on the ground. The suspects then searched everyone and ransacked the house taking cell phones and cash all worth R12 100 as well as US$100 cash before leaving.”

The matter was later reported to Lutumba police station on the same day.

He said the police recovered two spent cartridges fired from the pellet gun at the scene but none of the complainants was injured.

The area around Ward 5, Lutumba, Tshapfutshe and Tshamnanga has of late become a hunting ground for armed robbers who target members of some money clubs and businessmen.

After raiding the complainants, the suspects quickly retreat to South Africa via the Limpopo river which is relatively closer to the area

