Veteran Zimbabwean journalist Conway Tutani, has died.

Tutani passed on last night.

He worked for The NewsDay as a proof-reader since it’s launch in 2010.

“I learnt with sadness last night the passing on of Conway Tutani. I recruited Conway in 2010 as a reader when we launched NewsDay.

“A man gifted with spotting errors and perfecting copy, he soon became a columnist with a big following on the leader page in NewsDay on Saturdays.

“Later in life he changed a lot in perspective and in demeanour. We differed considerably in public spheres and in private engagements, but maintained mutual respect for one another.

“He was a rare breed of writers with great turn of phrase and ability to engage while putting the boot in when it suited him.

“RIP Conway,” The Newshawks quotes former NewsDay editor Vincent Kahiya saying.

Meanwhile, the past few weeks have been bad for the country’s journalism and media fraternity.

Zimbabwe lost a veteran broadcaster Sandra Nyaira last month, and only few days ago, another celebrated broadcaster Samuel Mkhithika Thebe died.

He mentored the likes of Ezra Tshisa Sibanda among other great names in the field of broadcasting.

