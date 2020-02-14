Two illegal gold miners, believed to be brothers, were killed after another mine collapse in Kwekwe on Thursday.

The collapse at Mosi Mine reportedly resulted in one miner being seriously injured.

The latest incidence comes hardly a week after collapse of boulders at Globe and Phoenix Mine resulted in two confirmed deaths while hordes are understood to be trapped underground. Fortune Mupungu, the Kwekwe Civil Protection Unit chairperson has revealed that rescue efforts are still underway at Globe and Phoenix Mine.

“Search operations are still on at Globe and Phoenix mine since there are assumptions that more bodies might have been trapped underground”, said Mupungu

Last week, the Minister of State for Midlands Province, Senator Larry Mavhima ordered the closure of Globe and Phoenix Mine and urged mine operators to adhere to safety procedures to avoid accidents and loss of lives.

More details to follow….

Agencies