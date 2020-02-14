Hordes of MDC Alliance supporters bloated the Masvingo High Court as the treason case of outspoken parliamentarian Job ‘Wiwa’ Sikhala continues in the ancient city.

In the morning, heavy police presence typified all roads leading to the court ahead of the first such high profile case to be head at Masvingo High Court.

Party leader Nelson Chamisa will address supporters latter in the day on the occasion of the second anniversary of the late founding party leader, Morgan Tsvangirai.

The late Tsvangirai succumbed to colon cancer at a private medical centre in neighbouring South Africa.

More details to follow….

