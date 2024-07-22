Former military intelligence officer Cde Never Maswerasei has warned of a night of long knives part 2 as another army general Andrew Kabaira dies.

He writes: “After the August 2023 elections, we reported on the imminence of Chapter 2 of Night of Long Knives.

“Another military short illness within 6 days. Colonel Andrew Kabaira has followed Brigadier Michael Chaminuka. RIP comrades. You may now count 2 from the targeted 5.”

Few weeks ago, Maswerasei hinted that about 5 army generals were earmarked for Heroes Acre.

“Zimbabwe| EXCLUSIVE: Fresh detail coming out of the deep state in Zimbabwe is that for his own survival, Mnangagwa is reported to be preparing a ferocious attack on factional rivals within ZANU PF & the military.

“At least 5 senior generals are targeted for Heroes Acre soon,” he said recently.

Zwnews