The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating case of robbery which occurred at a house in Damafalls, Ruwa on 20/07/24.

Four unidentified male suspects who were wearing face masks, armed with a pistol, a hammer and logs, broke into the house and attacked three occupants before stealing US$730.00 cash.

The suspects ransacked the house and took car keys for a Mercedes Benz E300 vehicle registration AEF 4025 and a suitcase containing various clothes.

The suspects loaded the loot into one of the victims’ vehicle and drove away.

ZRP is thereby inviting anyone with information to report to any police station.

Zwnews