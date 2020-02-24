In an incident that appears to have been plucked from some Nollywood script, an anonymous caller heroically helped a Bulawayo woman locate her fire-week-old twin baby daughter who had been abducted after the ‘Good Samaritan’ disclosed the abductor’s residential address.

According to Bulawayo police spokesperson Chief Inspector Abednico Ncube, the mother of the kidnapped minor first went to the police after receiving the call and was subsequently escorted to the accused person’s house and rescued the minor unharmed.

On the day of the kidnap, Chief Inspector Ncube said, the suspect went to the complainant’s house in the guise of looking for her sister.

“At the time the accused person arrived at the complainant’s house, the complainant was about to leave heading to town. The accused person said she was also going to town and insisted on helping the complainant carry one of her twin babies who is five weeks old and she was given one of the twins,” he said.

It was when they got in town that the alleged kidnapper received a call and told the complainant that she no longer had bus fare, hence she wanted to rush and get some cash from her friend who was nearby. She went with the baby and never returned.

When the mother tried to call the complainant several times after she had disappeared with the baby, the accused was no longer picking up calls.

The matter was reported at Pumula Police Station and the mother of the baby could not be immediately located during the time of publishing.

