Since the amputation of her her right arm in September, Marry Mubaiwa- who is the ex-wife of Zimbabwe Vice President Constantino Chiwenga- has made her first public appearance.

The former model who looked visibly weak, made her first public appearance when she went to the Harare magistrates Court in the company of an unidentified male person Monday morning.

Her former husband is accusing Marry of attempting to murder him while he was incapacitated in a South African hospital.

Marry- aged 39- also stands accused of money laundering and foreign currency externalisation and she has already been found guilty of contravening the Marriages Act after secretly planning to upgrade her marriage without Chiwenga’s knowledge or consent at a time when he was hospitalized.

Zwnews