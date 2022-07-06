Mkoba MP for Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Amos Chibaya who had been detained for allegedly convening an “unsanctioned meeting” at Gwindingwi mountains in Charandura has been released.

Chibaya who is CCC National Organising Secretary is being charged with contravening Section 7(5) of the Maintenance of Peace Act and is to be called back to court by way of summons, his lawyer Reginald Chidawanyika said.

“Amos Chibaya has been released after a court hearing and will be called back to court through summoning,” said Chidawanyika.

Prior to the court session, Chibaya who is pleading not guilty had told CommuTalk that ‘no such meeting ever happened.’

“These are unfounded allegations as I never assembled such a meeting. The motive behind is to disturb me from doing my CCC organising duties. They are fearing the Magwazo programme that I am leading,” Chibaya said.

Chibaya’s case adds to a series of arrests targeting CCC leadership with Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole already facing a similar predicament.

