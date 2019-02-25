CHIWENGA prophet in trouble over dead Zim man resurrection “miracle”

South African-Congolese prophet Alph Lukau has caught controversy after staging a resurrection miracle on Sunday.

Lukau hogged the limelight in December when he prophesied that Zimbabwe Vice President General Constantino Chiwenga was going to face life threatening health problems.

Chiwenga is currently having health complications and has received treatment in India and South africa.

Lukau’s Sunday resurrection claims are being disputed by the Funeral Parlour which has rubbished the miracle and is now taking legal action against the so called “man of God”.

Below is a statement issued by the parlour:

As kings and Queens Funeral Services, we would like to distance ourselves from the supposed resurrection of a deceased man by Hallelujah Ministries who allegedly was at our mortuary. As a funeral services provider, we offer

1. Funeral Services

2. Funeral Cover

3. Burials

4. Transport

We were approached by alleged family members of the deceased who informed us they had encountered a dispute with a different funeral service provider and would like to use our transport services which we offered them.

We did not supply the coffin neither did we store the deceased at our mortuary and no paper work was processed by Kings and Queens Funerals. As a Funeral Services Provider we do not offer services without documentation neither do we repatriate bodies without any paper work.

We are in the process of taking legal action for this malicious damage to our image.

To all our beloved clients and prospective clients, thank you for the continued support during this confusing time. We continue to strive for excellence as your preferred funeral services provider that offers a service that give you honour, dignity and comfort.