Yesteryear footballer, Alois ‘Gaza’ Bunjira has expressed his interests to contest the 2022 Zifa presidential elections and said his manifesto will soon be availed.

The ex-Caps United and Zimbabwe Warriors dribbling wizard becomes the second Zifa presidential aspirant after UK-based Ellen Chiwenga. In a message posted on his Facebook wall, Bunjira said he will contest the 2022 elections and said ‘Zimbabwe football can rise again.’

“Deep down I have always believed I have a lot to offer to Zimbabwe football. I may as well take it up and contest. Yes, I am up for it 2022 it is. Football indeed needs to be sorted out guys. With the support of everyone involved, Zimbabwe football can rise again, yes, manifesto is coming soon. Let’s go for it,” partly reads Bunjira’s post.

He confirmed penning the post on his Facebook account.

State Media