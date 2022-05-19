In a gaffe made during a speech at an event in Dallas, Texas, former United States president, George W Bush accidentally condemned the invasion of ”Iraq” by Russian leader, Vladimir Putin.
According to a report carried carried by the BBC, Bush ended up correcting himself by saying that he was gtalking about ‘Ukraine’, not Iraq, while addressing the Dallas gathering at a platform where he spoke about the impportance of fair elections.
The BBC reported that Bush had no kind words for Putin when he spoke of:
“the decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq… I mean of Ukraine”.
In 2003 when Bush was still at the helm, the US declared war on Iraq over weapons of mass destruction that were never found.
Zwnews