Pioneer indigenous proprietor and farmer, Ben Mucheche, who passed on last week and was declared a national hero, will be buried today at his farm in Beatrice.

Mucheche succumbed to heart failure at his farm on June 14 at the age of 96.

In a statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage confirmed the proceedings.

“On Thursday June 22, 2023, burial proceedings shall start at 11am at No 75 Muda Farm, Beatrice, Mashonaland East Province,” said the ministry.

After lying in state at Charles Gumbo Barracks on Monday, his body was taken to his farm yesterday.

Mucheche was conferred with national hero status by President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, but as usual the family reserves the right to bury him where they wish.

The ministry said the general public was welcome to attend the burial.

