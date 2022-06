Zanu PF chairman for Nyatsime George Murambatsvina, who was accused of leading attacks on Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Members during slain Moreblessing Ali’s memorial service has died.

He had his house burnt during clashes between ruling party and main opposition party supporters over the killing of Ali.

It is believed he died after he went into a diabetic coma due to lack of medication.

And ZANU PF councillor (Ward 9) Masimbi Masimbi has confirmed Murambatsina.

