President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government is in a quandary after a total of 65 Zimbabwean nationals who arrived from the United Kingdom have reportedly refused to be quarantined at Belvedere Teachers’College choosing to be booked at a hotel, instead.

Media, Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Ndavaningi ‘Nick’ Mangwana made the revelations on his official Twitter handle.

Mangwana took a scathing attack on the UK returnees for travelling from a ‘Covid-19 hotspot’ and, worse still, demand posh facilities for mandatory quarantine.

He said the cash-strapped Harare administration cannot afford to hotel accommodation for the UK returnees.

“We received 65 Zimbabweans from the UK. Available place of quarantine is Belvedere Teachers College. They are refusing this accommodation demanding hotels. Govt can’t afford. Why come from a covid19 hotspot during a lockdown & demand posh facilities at stretched public cost?” said Mangwana.

Zimbabwe is currently in lockdown and only yesterday, Mnangagwa extended the just ended 21-day national lockdown by fourteen more days.

Zwnews