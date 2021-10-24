Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume says he will contest for the Hatfield Constituency as Member of Parliament in 2023.

Ngarivhume also bemoans rampant corruption within the current crop of politicians.

“This is the problem. Africa’s poor for cheering aging overweight politicians who only show up to their communities to collect votes then return to their upmarket holes,” he says.

Ngarivhume has also revealed that he will be contesting the Hatfield Parliamentary seat in 2023.

“For those who are wondering what my intentions are in 2023- I will be seeking to represent the residents of Hatfield as a member of parliament.

“I believe Black Excellence will start at the community level and spread across our nation until we are a beacon across the continent,” he says.

Zwnews