Ndoro has been training with Shamva based second division football club, Simba Bhora, owned by a family relative Simba Ndoro.

Shocking images have now emerged of the former Pirates star with reports of a mystery illness as the cause for the striker’s weight loss.

Former Orlando Pirates, Mpumalanga Black Aces and Ajax Cape Town forward Tendai “Fire” Ndoro is reportedly in bad shape and training with Northern Region Division One side Simba Bhora.

According to an impeccable source the ex-Warriors forward has fallen on hard times and he was recently given a cash injection by his close football associates Marvelous Nakamba and Kudakwshe Mahachi, among others.

“Just last week, when the Warriors were in camp, several players that include Marvelous Nakamba and Kudakwashe Mahachi pampered Ndoro with cash. The players openly expressed their concern about Ndoro’s plight hence the gesture of giving him cash,” said a source.

Mid last year, Ndoro parted ways with the now-defunct South African top-flight side, Highlands Park. The Zimbabwean striker has been lying low since his departure at the former PSL team in May last year. He agreed to terminate his contract to help the club cushion itself from the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

But the 35-year-old had never made any effort to find a new home and return to the game after sneaking back into the country over four months ago. His career first took a knock after leaving Orlando Pirates and moving to Saudi Arabia in 2018 where he spent less than five months.

He returned to South Africa and joined Ajax Cape Town in early 2018 but was banned from playing later in that year for featuring for three teams in one season which violated Fifa statutes.

The former Chicken Inn striker’s frustrations on the field continued when he moved to Highlands Park at the start of the 2018-2019 season, managing a handful of appearances.

Ndoro’s inactivity stirred speculation that he might have quit the game. The player has reportedly not recovered from his bitter fallout with his estranged South African wife Thando Maseko which saw him spending several days in jail over domestic violence allegations.

He allegedly choked her and threw a TV at her during a fight that apparently stemmed from a fake marriage certificate. The fake certificate reportedly states that Ndoro and Maseko were married on 20 September 2017. Their wedding was in December 2017.

The separation sent skeletons tumbling out of the closet as both camps traded nasty accusations. Maseko accused Ndoro of having an affair with a prominent African National Congress (ANC) member and Ndoro accused her of fabricating marriage certificates while they had only been married customarily. In her response, Maseko insisted that their marriage certificate was authentic and that Ndoro was the one who forced her to obtain the certificate fraudulently.

Contacted for a comment, an accommodative Ndoro said he would be going back to South Africa soon.

“I’m not training with any Zimbabwean club. You now want to write your false stories about me. I don’t want to speak to the media. I’m in Bulawayo. I came back from South Africa to visit my mother. I’m actually in Bulawayo and I will be going back to South Africa soon. My family is in South Africa and why should I stay long in Zimbabwe,” said Ndoro before he hung up his phone.

Is this the beginning of the end for Ndoro? It’s just hard to imagine that, just five years ago, he was hot property at Orlando Pirates and just about every club, in the Mzansi elite football league, was chasing his signature. In 2014, we reported that Ndoro had given his local girlfriend a kick to the curb settling for a vivacious South African beauty.

A Bulawayo woman, Nomathemba Manyathela, who until then had been known as Ndoro’s ‘baby momma” to be was now history.

Having dropped Manyathela like hot butter, Ndoro, then plying his trade with Mpumalanga Black Aces, was planning a serious future with a South African woman Samukelisiwe Cassandra Malinga. Cassandra, although not related to musician Dr Malinga, seemed to have taken charge with a kick resembling Dr Malinga’s trademark dance, “via Orlando” well into Ndoro’s heart.

Malinga was understood to be working as a nurse and as such some of those football injuries might have been a home thing for the Nketa 7-bred Ndoro.

Ndoro is a twin brother to Takudzwa who is a footballer based in Botswana.

