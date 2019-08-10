AFM factions fight over church property

The faction battles ravaging the Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) last week saw members of the Mucheke Assembly dragging each other to Masvingo High Court fighting over the church’s stand at Number 27990 Dare Street, Mucheke.

The aggrieved church members who are aligned to Reverend Cosam Chiyangwa’s camp includes Masvingo overseer Reverend Donard Ndoni as well as pastors Joseph Madzinga, Julius Mutume and Jaison Gwara. They appealed against the congregants of the reform faction which is led by Reverend Amon Madawu.

The two factions were having a misunderstanding as to who is the rightful owner of the Mucheke Assembly Church, the public address system, kitchen utensils, furniture, decoration materials and Holy Communion cups stationed at 27990 Dare Street, Mucheke.

The High Court ruling by Justice Joseph Mafusire was that the two factions should co-exist and have equal access to the moveable and non-movable property.

Members of the two factions were also ordered to agree on the use of premises in terms of the calendar of events so as to avoid clash of events and ensure proper mutual use.

