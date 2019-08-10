Musona exposes Herald Zim lies

Zimbabwe skipper Knowledge Musona has said that Robson Sharuko and the Herald lied in an article earlier today that claimed he is nursing an ankle injury.

The report said that Musona is set to undergo surgery.

Musona, however, used his Twitter to say that the claim is false and that he does not have an ankle injury.

Said Musona:

Mr Robson Sharuko with all due respect I do not appreciate you writting false articles about me.l am not having ankle problems and I am not having an operation on my ankle! Please get your facts right first and stop writting false articles about me..

Sharuko, however, insisted saying that the publication stands by the claims:

We didn’t do a false story and we never do false stories, not about the captain we love Dimitri, we get our facts right before we publish the story and neither are we here to engage in a cyber fight which can delight masses but we stand by what we wrote

To which Musona replied:

This is not a cyber fight Im simply telling you and everyone the truth since you published a false story about me.lm very disappointed to say the least.This may be your job yes but realise this is my career and its not a joke!Stop misleading people!

In News