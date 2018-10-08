AfCON Latest: Darikwa Jets in..Zim Warriors final squad, names… Full-lineup to play vs DRC

HARARE: Nottingham Forest defender Tendayi Darikwa has arrived in Zimbabwe ahead of the Warriors’ back-to-back 2019 AFCON qualifiers against DRC on Saturday and next Tuesday.

The England-based defender touched down at the Robert Mugabe International Airport this afternoon.

“It’s good to be back, it’s been a long time,” he said.

The Warriors will play DRC in the first-leg of their Group G qualifier in Kinshasa on October 13, with the reverse fixture in Harare on October 16.

Below is a full list of the squad to play DRC next week in Kinshasa:

Zimbabwe Warriors Squad