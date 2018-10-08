AfCON Latest: Darikwa Jets in..Zim Warriors final squad, names… Full-lineup to play vs DRC

HARARE: Nottingham Forest defender Tendayi Darikwa has arrived in Zimbabwe ahead of the Warriors’ back-to-back 2019 AFCON qualifiers against DRC on Saturday and next Tuesday.
The England-based defender touched down at the Robert Mugabe International Airport this afternoon.
“It’s good to be back, it’s been a long time,” he said.
The Warriors will play DRC in the first-leg of their Group G qualifier in Kinshasa on October 13, with the reverse fixture in Harare on October 16.
Below is a full list of the squad to play DRC next week in Kinshasa:
Zimbabwe Warriors Squad
Goalkeepers:
CHIGOVA George (Polokwane City),
BERNARD Donovan (Ngezi Platinum Stars),
SIBANDA Edmore (Witbank Spurs)
Defenders:
DARIKWA Tendayi (Nottingham Forest),
MUDIMU Alec (CEFN Druids AFC),
PFUMBIDZAI Ronald (Bloemfontein Celtic),
HADEBE Teenage (Kaizer Chiefs),
MOYO Kevin Moyo (FC Platinum),
CHIPETA Eric (Cape Umoya United),
MADZOKERE Byron (Yadah Stars)
Midfielders:
MUNETSI Marshal (Orlando Pirates),
KUTINYU Tafadzwa (Azam),
PHIRI Danny (Lamontville Golden Arrows),
HACHIRO Richard (Herentals),
MAVHUNGA Leeroy (Yadah Stars),
KARURU Ovidy (Amazulu),
NAKAMBA Marvelous (Club Brugge KV)
Strikers:
BILLIAT Khama (Kaizer Chiefs),
CHAWAPIWA Talent (Baroka),
MUSONA Knowledge (RSC Anderlecht),
DZUKAMANJA Terrence (Bidvest Wits),
MUTIZWA Knox (Lamontville Golden Arrows)