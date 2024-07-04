The Warriors of Zimbabwe have been drawn in Group J of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers alongside giants Cameroon, improving Kenya and Southern Africa rivals Namibia.

The draw ceremony was held at SuperSport Studios in Johannesburg, South Africa on Thursday.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the 2025 AFCON tournament that will be held in Morocco.

Forty-eight teams will take part in the qualifiers and Zimbabwe is among them.

Ahead of the draw, the Warriors have been placed in Pot 4 together with other eleven least ranked teams, according to latest FIFA Rankings.

Zwnews