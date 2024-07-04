President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has today poured cold water on speculation that he intends to extend his term beyond the constitutional limit.

Speaking while commissioning a fruit processing plant in Mutare, Mnangagwa said he intends to finish his second and final term and take a rest, while party elects new leader.

His comments comes at the time some ZANU PF supporters and senior officials are going with a slogan “2030 VaMnangagwa vanenge vachipo.” Loosely translated Mnangagwa will be President beyond 2030.

Mnangagwa (81) is currently serving his second and final term, having been first elected in 2018.

The Zimbabwean Constitution only allows a president to serve a maximum of two terms.

In its call for action dubbed “Zim Constitution @11: Strengthening and defending the gains”, CiZC said the manoeuvres were not only illegal but unfortunate as they would stifle the progress gained in constitutionalism in Zimbabwe.

Zwnews