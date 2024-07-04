A young athlete Camron Mpofu has become the first Zimbabwean to join English Premier League giants Manchester United.

Mpofu (15), born to a Zimbabwean father and a Scottish mother joined the Red devils from Reading and plays as a Striker.

United are said to have beaten competition from several clubs who were keen to snap the promising Zimbabwean talent.

Writing on his Instagram, Mpofu confirmed his move to Manchester united.

“I’m proud to officially announce my signing for @manchesterunited.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has helped me on this journey so far, especially my family, the coaches and staff @readingfc. The hard work continues,” said Mpofu.

Mpofu is a youth international striker who has represented England – but recently made the switch to play for Scotland.

He will go into Manchester United’s under-16s side, and positive progress might be rewarded with minutes at under-18s level next season too.

Mpofu will get to work on trying to impress at Carrington, knowing the next step of his journey is only just getting started, and he can’t ease up now.

This is a club with a history of promoting top talent, with 250 academy graduates brought into the first team. One day in the future, Mpofu will aim to join that illustrious list.

He has previously represented Scotland after travelling with their under-15 side to Hong Kong.

He has also represented England where he is currently based.

-Additional reporting from United in Focus