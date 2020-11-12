The hosts, Desert Foxes of Algeria have taken a 2 nil lead in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2022) qualifiers against the Warriors of Zimbabwe.

This is the first leg, and it is now half time.

Apparently, the Warriors had a promising start dominating the match while enjoying good possession too.

Meanwhile, for the first goal, Warriors goal minder Elvis Chipezeze saved the first shot, but failed to deal with the rebound which was easily slotted in.

The second goal came in the 42nd minute from a header off Riyad Mahrez free kick.

More news to follow…

Warriors First XI vs Algeria

1 Elvis Chipezeze

2 Tendayi Darikwa

5 Divine Lunga

15 Teenage Hadebe 6 Alec Mudimu

3 Jordan Zemura

18 Marvelous Nakamba

10 Ovidy Karuru

17 Knowledge Musona (C)

11 Khama Billiat

14 Tinotenda Kadewere

no