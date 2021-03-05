A former Zanu PF legislator has hit out at critics who think President Emmerson Mnangagwa will leave office anytime soon, saying those who dream about the fall of the 78-year old Zimbabwe leader’s fall must wake up from their deep slumber and ‘brew some traditional beer’, instead.

In remarks posted on his Twitter handle Thursday this week, the then Zanu PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South constituency Killer Zivhu said Mnangagwa’s critics should rather back the septuagenarian in his Vision 2030 than fancying hopes of him leaving the presidency.

The former parliamentarian who was humiliatingly dismissed from the ruling party described Mnangagwa as a ‘strategist’ who also has wisdom.

“Those who thinks (sic) ED will go anytime soon muka ubike doro join ED and stand with him on his vision 2030. ED is the political guru and strategist of Zimbabwean politics since liberation time. The guy is talented vamwe vose they don’t have wisdom,” he wrote.

Zivhu was last year expelled from the ruling party amid allegations that he was working on a plan to bring First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and main opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa’s wife to the same negotiating table.

He has defiantly rubbished the claims while expressing his continued allegiance to the party.