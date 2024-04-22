Then God said to Abraham, “Take your son, your only son, whom you love—Isaac—and go to the region of Moriah, kill him as a sacrifice on a mountain I will show you, reads a verse in the Bible.

In an allegedly similar to the above, police in Tengwe have arrested Kevison Murengwa (33) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Madzimoyo Farm on 21/04/24.

The suspect confessed to the police that he strangled his son to death after allegedly being ordered by an Angel to do so.

Apparently, in Abraham’s case, the Lord was only testing his faith as He (God) did not really want him to kill his son.

Zwnews