A journalist with Nehanda Radio, an online news publication, Nyashadzashe Ndoro has reportedly gone missing after being attacked by unknown assailants over a story he wrote about corruption at the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA).

It is reported the assailants demanded to know his sources for the story.

Nehanda Radio founder and managing editor Lance Guma confirmed the development:

“Fellow journalists have just left his house now and he is no where to be found.

“His phone is not reachable. It is possible he is badly hurt and requires medical attention or has been taken by whoever was behind the attack.”

MDC Alliance MP Job Sikhala had also posted:

“An urgent SOS from Nehanda Radio about their young journalist Nyashadzashe Ndoro who has just been assaulted by unknown assailants at his house in Mbare few minutes ago who is no longer reachable.

“His assailants are said to have demanded the source of his story on ZESA corruption.”

Meanwhile, at one point when ZESA officials appeared before a parliamentary committee over corruption, the officials said they were being arm-twisted by CIOs from the President’s Office.

Zwnews