Heavy gunfire broke out near the presidential palace in Guinea’s capital Conakry today morning, with several news channels saying that an elite national army unit led by a former French legionnaire, Lt. Col Mamady Doumbouya, was behind a coup attempt against President Alpha Conde.

As reported by Newshawks, Condé fate remains unclear after an unverified video showed him in the hands of soldiers, who said they had staged a coup.

However, the defence minister has been quoted as saying the coup bid to takeover had been foiled.