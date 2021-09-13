The group stages for the 2021-22 Champions League have been drawn, and it’s fair to say that there are some mouth-watering groups, with several of the continent’s biggest clubs set to clash from the get-go. So, as it looks set to be one of the best renewals of the top European club competition in years, and with the first matchday on the horizon, read on as we recap the Champions League group stage draw!

Group A

Manchester City (ENG)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

RB Leipzig (GER)

Club Brugge (BEL)

One of several tasty groups, all eyes will be on Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain as the two European heavyweights, who are equally as fancied in the Champions League betting, battle it out for the top spot. German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig just can’t seem to catch a break in the group stages, as they are paired with PSG and one of the big two Manchester sides again, whilst there could be a few long nights in store for Belgian outfit Club Brugge.

Group B

Atlético Madrid (ESP)

Liverpool (ENG)

FC Porto (POR)

AC Milan (ITA)

Another so-called ‘Group of Death’, Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp admitted he couldn’t help but laugh as his side were drawn in to the nightmarish group. Liverpool will be rather familiar with all their fellow teams in Group B, as La Liga champions Atléti knocked them out of the competition in 2020, whilst they beat Porto en route to the 2018 and 2019 finals. There is also a chance for the Reds to reignite their old European rivalry with AC Milan, which needs no introduction.

Group C

Sporting Lisbon (POR)

Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Ajax (NED)

Beşiktaş (TUR)

In Group C, it’s hard to call who out of Sporting Lisbon, Borussia Dortmund and Ajax will nab the top two spots. BVB will likely get the backing of the Champions League betting tips, but some of the results in this group really could go either way, especially with Beşiktaş looking to cause a few upsets throughout the course of the group.

Group D

Inter Milan (ITA)

Real Madrid (ESP)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Sheriff Tiraspol (MDA)

Group D boasts another clash of the titans, with Inter Milan and Real Madrid set to lock horns in a bid to progress to the knockout stages with the advantage of topping the group. There shouldn’t be too many bumps in the road for the big guns, with Shakhtar Donetsk and Moldovan minnows Sheriff Tiraspol not posing much of a threat to Carlo Ancelotti’s or Simone Inzaghi’s men.

Group E

Bayern Munich (GER)

Barcelona (ESP)

Benfica (POR)

Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)

The big fixtures just keep coming, with old foes Bayern Munich and Barcelona once again going head-to-head on the European stage. Ronald Koeman’s side will be out for revenge after being humiliated 8-2 by Bayern at the quarter-final stage of last year’s competition, but without Lionel Messi, Barça are perhaps a side who could be tamed this year. Benfica, therefore, could be a dark horse, taking advantage of a weakened Barcelona side. Dynamo Kyiv don’t stand much of a chance, unfortunately.

Group F

Villarreal (ESP)

Manchester United (ENG)

Atalanta (ITA)

Young Boys (SUI)

After last season’s Europa League final defeat, Manchester United will be out to get payback on Villarreal, but beating Unai Emery’s side, who recently took Chelsea to penalties in the Super Cup final, will be no easy feat for Ole Gunnar Solskjær. Atalanta, who have been the Champions League’s surprise outfit for the last couple of years, could prove to be a thorn in the side, whilst Young Boys will most likely be the whipping boys — again.

Group G

Lille (FRA)

Sevilla (ESP)

RB Salzburg (AUT)

Wolfsburg (GER)

With all due respect, given the sheer magnitude of some of the teams paired together in other groups, Group G will likely gain the least interest from the neutrals. Again, it’s tough to predict how the standings will look come the end of the group, with Ligue 1 champions Lille, Sevilla and Wolfsburg, who are making their Champions League return after a five-year absence, all on a similar level, whilst RB Salzburg will be keen to stick their oar into the mix.

Group F

Chelsea (ENG)

Juventus (ITA)

Zenit St Petersburg (RUS)

Malmö (SWE)

And finally, Group F will see defending champions Chelsea take on Juventus, which will be a tad less daunting for the Blues, as Cristiano Ronaldo won’t be leading the Old Lady’s line. Zenit St Petersburg, whose Krestovsky Stadium will host this year’s final, and Malmö, who are making their Champions League return for the first time since 2015-16, make up the rest of the group.