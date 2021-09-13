Warriors legends: Peter Ndlovu and Bruce Grobbelaar

Former Liverpool and Warriors goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar has expressed interest to be Zimbabwe’s next senior football team coach.

His sentiments come a day after the Zimbabwe Football Association dismissed Croatian Zdravko Logarušić after string of poor results in World Cup qualifiers.

Grobbelaar speaking to the media from UK, said Zimbabwe has what it takes to qualify for the world biggest soccer showcase.

The former Zimbabwean goal minder is one of the finest footballers the country has ever produced.

He was part of the much ‘liked’ dream team.

Meanwhile, the Warriors’ next opponents, Ghana has also sacked their head coach over wavering start.

Zwnews