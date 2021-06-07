When it comes to Royal Ascot, few have enjoyed more success in recent years than four-time British Flat Racing Champion Trainer John Gosden. The Newmarket-based trainer boasts victories in most of the meeting’s biggest races, including a hat-trick of triumphs in the Ascot Gold Cup, and there’s no doubt that several of his horses will be leading the way in the horse racing tips on Betdaq ahead of this year’s meeting.

So, as we countdown the remaining days until the 2021 renewal of Royal Ascot —which will get underway on June 15th — let’s take a look back at Gosden’s impressive six victories from last year’s meeting. Read on to find out more!

Frankly Darling – Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2)

With Terebellum beaten over the line by just the head of Circus Maximus in day one’s feature — the Queen Anne Stakes — Frankly Darling delivered Gosden his first victory of the meeting in the Ribblesdale Stakes. With Frankie Dettori in the saddle, the three-year-old set off as the outright favourite at 11/8 and after tracking the leader, the duo took the lead around two furlongs out and went on to win by almost two lengths.

Nazeef – Duke Of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2)

Gosden landed his second victory of the meeting in day one’s penultimate race, the Group 2 Duke Of Cambridge Stakes. The Sir Michael Stoute-trained duo of Queen Power and Jubiloso entered the race as the joint-favourites. However, with the latter needing pushed along for the final three furlongs and ultimately finishing last, Queen Power couldn’t keep up with 10/3 shot Nazeef and Agincourt (28/1), with the former winning by a head.

Lord North – Prince Of Wales’s Stakes (Group 1)

With Lord North triumphing in day two’s feature, the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes, Gosden finally had a Group 1 victory to boast about. With favourite Japan making a poor start to the race, it could have been anyone’s day. However, it was jockey James Doyle aboard Lord North who seized the victory. The four-year-old looked boxed in behind the leaders two furlongs out. But he was moved left to find a gap by Doyle, and the pair took advantage, soon gaining the lead. Lord North held on well to win by over three lengths.

Stradivarius – Ascot Gold Cup (Group 1)

Stradivarius made it a third successive victory in the Ascot Gold Cup on the third day of the meeting. Having won the showpiece race in 2018 and 2019, Stradivarius set off as the 4/5 favourite and it was a much easier outing than Gosden or Dettori could have ever imagined. The six-year-old started making headway three furlongs out and by the two-furlong marker he was cruising in a comfortable lead. Stradivarius was well clear of the rest of the field as he crossed the line 10 lengths clear of Nayef Road.

Fanny Logan – Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2)

Let’s fast-forward to day four now, and Dettori and Gosden are back in the winner’s enclosure again — this time with 17/2 shot Fanny Logan. The now five-year-old was held-up at the rear for most of the Group 2 Hardwicke Stakes. However, as they turned the final bend towards the finish, Dettori drifted Fanny Logan out to the left and the pair stormed up the outside and into the lead to win by two-and-a-half lengths clear of Alounak.

Palace Pier – St. James’s Palace Stakes (Group 1)

Gosden ended the week with a third Group 1 victory in day five’s St. James’s Palace Stakes. Palace Pier was the victor at 4/1. However, Dettori had his work cut out again as the horse was held up at the rear of the field. But, like his triumph aboard Fanny Logan, the Italian jockey drifted Palace Pier out wide around the final bend and that gave them the room to make a late charge inside the final two furlongs. It wasn’t until the last 100 yards that they finally gained headway, and just a length separated Palace Pier from Pinatubo.