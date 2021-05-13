Image: The Mirror

Zimbabwe continues to register cases of human beings getting attacked by wild animals in suspected issues of human wildlife conflict.

In 2020, it was reported that over 50 people died in Zimbabwe from human and wildlife conflict since the beginning of the that year, with elephants topping the list of human killers.

The rise in the number of cases has been attributed to animals straying or encroaching human settlements in search of food.

Roswell Ngomazana (8) of Benzi Village under Chief Nhema in Zaka was severely mauled by a pack of hyenas on Friday and dragged 300 metres away from a place where he was attending an all-night church.

Meanwhile, his disfigured face and head are not for those of nervous disposition. He was rescued by members of the congregation who ran after the hyenas forcing them to drop the boy.

Ngomazana who was at Zviratidzo Zvevapositori Church prayers with her 62-year-old grandmother Martha Martha Sasikai is battling for his life at Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare.

Zimbabwe National Parks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo confirmed the incident and told The Mirror that the boy was dragged for more than 300 metres from the rest of the congregation

Sasikai said the boy was attacked soon after he asked for some sheets because he wanted to sleep.

“We were at a church service when Roswell asked for some sheets to cover himself since he wanted to sleep. I gave him and it was only few minutes later when he was attacked by the hyenas.

“He was mauled on his face and we thank God that he is alive. As a family, we are appealing for well-wishers to help us meet medical bills,” she said.

-Masvingo Mirror/ Zwnews